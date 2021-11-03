Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) to “Hold”

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

BL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,741. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.56. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $98.06 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total value of $53,419.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,859.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,565,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,654 shares of company stock valued at $31,060,880 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

