Zacks Investment Research Lowers Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Hold

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NOVT opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. Novanta has a 1-year low of $111.01 and a 1-year high of $178.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 144.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.21.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. UBS Group AG grew its position in Novanta by 615.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 32.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 29.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

