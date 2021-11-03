Zacks: Brokerages Expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Electric Last Mile Solutions.
Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02).
NASDAQ:ELMS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.91. 19,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,430. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $12,256,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $5,302,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth $2,680,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $2,016,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,853,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Electric Last Mile Solutions
Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
