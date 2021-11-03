Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to Post -$0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will report earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). Aterian posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year earnings of ($4.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($3.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATER. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aterian from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.21.

ATER traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,245,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,607,833. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31. Aterian has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $213.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.21.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $489,102.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,213,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Avory & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

