Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). Workiva posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%.

WK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $76,500,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $34,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $3,760,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 778,172 shares of company stock valued at $101,235,563 in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Workiva by 20.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 414,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after buying an additional 70,422 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 78.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 78.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,100. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Workiva has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $156.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.