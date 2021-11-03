Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report sales of $39.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.83 million and the lowest is $38.25 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $26.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $153.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.07 million to $154.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $185.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 339,939 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,967,000 after buying an additional 322,397 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 280,204 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 249,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OESX traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.39. 125,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $136.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.34.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

