Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $255.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to post $255.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $251.00 million and the highest is $259.60 million. Marten Transport reported sales of $227.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $962.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $958.00 million to $966.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1,704.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 851.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 28.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 232,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,060. Marten Transport has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.