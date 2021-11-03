Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $742.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to announce sales of $742.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $772.60 million and the lowest is $722.50 million. Copart posted sales of $592.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Copart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Copart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.03. 646,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,514. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.74.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.