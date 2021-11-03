Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to Post $2.56 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to report earnings per share of $2.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 966.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $6.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Shares of CLF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.65. 19,162,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,719,379. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after acquiring an additional 661,148 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

