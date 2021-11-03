Zacks: Analysts Expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Announce $2.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the lowest is $1.64. EOG Resources posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 367.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $8.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $13.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.95. 4,916,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,375. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average of $78.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

