Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.26). Stoneridge reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 3,369.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 497,973 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 490,424 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,181,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,854,000 after purchasing an additional 253,236 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 388,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 243,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2,401.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 222,078 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRI traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.31. 250,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,015. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

