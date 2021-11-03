Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $620.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will report $620.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $459.70 million to $854.40 million. SM Energy posted sales of $320.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE SM traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.12. 2,151,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,822. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 5.76.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

