Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $885.48 Million

Analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to announce sales of $885.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $897.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $877.25 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $823.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

REYN opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 352,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.