Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.43. Hancock Whitney posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

HWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Hancock Whitney stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.71. The stock had a trading volume of 295,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,858. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $53.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after buying an additional 364,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 67.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

