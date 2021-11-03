Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is ($0.22). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings of ($6.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion.

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.74. 2,205,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,788. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

