Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AUY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

NYSE:AUY opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

