Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stake Reduced by Oracle Investment Management Inc.

Oracle Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Y-mAbs Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.4% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $10,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $34,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,833. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YMAB stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.