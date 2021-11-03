XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

XPO stock traded down $8.38 on Wednesday, reaching $78.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,077. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.12. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $53.27 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

