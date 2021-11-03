Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Major Shareholder Purchases $7,615,050.30 in Stock

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 424,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $7,615,050.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $26.96.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 67,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Xerox by 1,996.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 179,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 170,831 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Xerox by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 170,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Xerox by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 812.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 198,130 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
XRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.
About Xerox
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
