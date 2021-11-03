Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Major Shareholder Purchases $7,615,050.30 in Stock

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 424,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $7,615,050.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 67,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Xerox by 1,996.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 179,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 170,831 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Xerox by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 170,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Xerox by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 812.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 198,130 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

