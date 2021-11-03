Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Xebec Adsorption stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 356,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,828. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.