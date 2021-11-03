Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Xebec Adsorption stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 356,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,828. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

