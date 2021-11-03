Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $654.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce sales of $654.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.00 million to $679.00 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $493.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE WWW traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.69. 564,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,766. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $103,148.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452 in the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $2,579,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,152 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 141,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

