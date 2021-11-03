WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.36

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.36 and last traded at $56.30, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZM. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the first quarter worth $74,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 12,613.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the second quarter valued at $164,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

