WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $126.20

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $126.20 and last traded at $126.17, with a volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.93.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 275,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 210,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.