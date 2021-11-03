WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will post $18.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.06 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $16.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $72.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.87 million to $73.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $76.69 million, with estimates ranging from $72.05 million to $82.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $17.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.51 million.

Several research analysts have commented on WHF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 66,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 35,532 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 163,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 34,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth about $461,000. 12.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

