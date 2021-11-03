Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Insider William J. Wagner Sells 1,350 Shares

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) insider William J. Wagner sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $13,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $222.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WNEB. Hovde Group raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 76.7% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 220.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 48,129 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 397,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

