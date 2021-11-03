Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Seagen (SGEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN):

11/2/2021 – Seagen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seagen reported wider-than-expected loss in Q3 while revenues beat estimates. Its lymphoma drug, Adcetris, has been performing well since its launch and contributes the majority of Seagen’s revenues. Collaboration with Japan’s Takeda for global commercialization of Adcetris is generating royalties. Seagen’s pipeline candidates are also progressing well. Padcev, Tukysa and Tivdak were recently approved for three different cancer indications. This should reduce the company’s heavy dependence on Adcetris in the future and generate a new revenue stream as well. However, high reliance on Adcetris for growth remains a woe. Hence, any regulatory setback for the drug could hurt sales significantly. Stiff competition in the target market is another concern for the company. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

10/29/2021 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $196.00 to $198.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $181.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Seagen had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $148.00 to $154.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Seagen had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $192.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Seagen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

SGEN opened at $180.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.03. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $202.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,041,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,565,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,127 shares of company stock valued at $23,510,533. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Seagen by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after buying an additional 16,497 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

