WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group updated its FY21 guidance to $4.05-4.07 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.050-$4.070 EPS.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,090. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

