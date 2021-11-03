Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WEBR. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of WEBR stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. Weber has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $668.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.87 million. Analysts predict that Weber will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.

About Weber

