Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Short Interest Down 28.5% in October

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900,500 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the September 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $246.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 215.47% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

