Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock.
Shares of Watkin Jones stock opened at GBX 241 ($3.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 238.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 231.36. Watkin Jones has a 1 year low of GBX 132.20 ($1.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 255 ($3.33). The stock has a market cap of £617.35 million and a PE ratio of 30.51.
About Watkin Jones
