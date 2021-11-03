Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock.

Shares of Watkin Jones stock opened at GBX 241 ($3.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 238.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 231.36. Watkin Jones has a 1 year low of GBX 132.20 ($1.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 255 ($3.33). The stock has a market cap of £617.35 million and a PE ratio of 30.51.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

