Waters (NYSE:WAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Shares of WAT traded down $15.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.88. 659,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,720. Waters has a twelve month low of $212.85 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.67.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

