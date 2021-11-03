Warburg Research Reiterates €97.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Zalando in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Zalando in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on Zalando in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €103.67 ($121.96).

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL stock traded up €1.00 ($1.18) on Wednesday, hitting €83.22 ($97.91). 746,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €86.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €90.97.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.