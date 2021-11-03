Voyager Token Price Hits $2.60 on Major Exchanges (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.60 or 0.00004118 BTC on major exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $723.75 million and $7.76 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00050494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.82 or 0.00221560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00099197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

