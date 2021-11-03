Vontier (VNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vontier to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. Vontier has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vontier stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.