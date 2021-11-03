Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE AIO traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 52,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,805. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

In other news, Director James S. Macleod purchased 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $55,001.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.