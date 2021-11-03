Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VNOM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 403,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,237. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 2.62. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Viper Energy Partners worth $26,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

