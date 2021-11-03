Vidya (VIDYA) Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and $751,802.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vidya has traded up 47.1% against the dollar. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00050150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.03 or 0.00220499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00097896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

