Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,098,492 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,451,384 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.05% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $2,641,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,287 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,467 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,238,000 after buying an additional 694,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,844,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.63.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $186.88 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.68 and a 200-day moving average of $197.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

