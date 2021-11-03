Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.350-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $52.95. 239,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,411,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average of $55.65. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,185 shares of company stock worth $952,794. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

