VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Short Interest Update

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VER. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter worth $130,352,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 317.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,184 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter worth $98,003,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter worth $87,953,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter worth $56,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 29,651,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,303. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $289.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

