Verasity (VRA) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Verasity has a total market cap of $352.21 million and $95.34 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0788 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000302 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00117023 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.