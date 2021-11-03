Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,449. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $355.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 5,175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

