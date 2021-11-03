Venus Reward Token Trading Down 0.9% This Week (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Venus Reward Token has a total market cap of $22.75 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus Reward Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00051795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00219830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00096714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

VRT is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus Reward Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.