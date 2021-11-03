Velo 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.52 Million (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, Velo has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velo has a total market cap of $92.14 million and approximately $9.52 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velo coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

