Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.65.

Get Vaxart alerts:

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $903.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.31. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. Analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 95,432 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 83,900 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.