Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,957,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,081,000 after purchasing an additional 271,793 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.39. 52,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,938. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

