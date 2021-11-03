Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of VTWG opened at $229.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.55. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $167.09 and a 1-year high of $247.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 481.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,590.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

