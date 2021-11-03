Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $148.47

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $148.47 and last traded at $148.47, with a volume of 1652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,339,000 after buying an additional 1,453,591 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,957,000 after buying an additional 467,379 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,993,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,226,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,762,000 after buying an additional 192,704 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

