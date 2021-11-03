Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 359,302 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,143,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.69% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $76,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $133,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $220,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 16.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRG stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $726.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.16. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 136.91%.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

