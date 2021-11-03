Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of World Acceptance worth $76,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at $230,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.49, for a total transaction of $161,177.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,112 in the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WRLD opened at $186.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $83.70 and a 52 week high of $212.76.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

